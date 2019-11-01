What you need to know ahead of Fawkes in The Walks in King's Lynn

Officials are asking people to arrive early for Fawkes in The Walks tonight-and to wear wellies!

Early evening showers are expected but should be clear in time for the event, leaving the ground damp underfoot.

Organised by West Norfolk Council, the event starts at 6pm when the park will be packed with stalls and rides.

Councillor Geoff Hipperson, the mayor, will light the bonfire at 6:30pm. The Chebbs will perform on stage at 7pm and the firework display is scheduled to begin at 8pm.

A spokeswoman for West Norfolk Council said all access points from the town centre will be closed from 7.45pm until the event has ended due to the wind direction causing an adjustment to the usual layout of the site.

People are urged to arrive early and park in town centre car parks.

Those walking in from the other side of The Walks will still be able to access the site from the Tennyson Road side.

The spokeswoman said: "Fawkes in The Walks is going ahead tonight but wear your wellies as it may be muddy underfoot.

"Please arrive early and use town centre car parks to avoid causing issues for local residents. There'll be lots to see and do with the bonfire being lit, funfair rides and, due to popular demand, the return of The Chebbs on stage."

Those attending are advised to keep an eye on West Norfolk Council's social media channels for updates.

The Met Office has forecast a 10 per cent chance of precipitation up to 6pm. The weather service has predicted heavy rain from 9pm when there is an 80 per cent chance of precipitation.