A clock with aristocratic origins has been sold at auction at Lynn for £650.

It was commissioned by the Duke of Rutland and the money has been donated to West Norfolk Riding for the Disabled.

The clock is set in a tyre taken from a 1908 Renault owned by the Duke and was sold at Anglia Car Auctions, at Lynn.

Colin at the wheel of the car at the Magpie Centre's craft and country fair. Passengers included Group Capt James Beck of RAF Marham.

Colin Perriss, former chairman and Trustee of West Norfolk RDA, takes the car for a run every week from the Duke's home at Belvoir Castle.

The tyre/clock itself was the brainchild of Colin’s wife, Debbie Perriss, of Gratitude 43, New Life Through Art, and the transformation was made by the ‘Jolly Doers’, the WNRDA volunteer maintenance team, led by Trustee Andy Beeston.

The tyre was used for at least one of the Dieppe retro rallies in the years 2008 – 2018, when the car was driven from Belvoir Castle to Brighton and then transported by ferry to Dieppe, to begin its two-day rally across France.

The Duke commissioned a clock to be made from one of the Renault tyres which now hangs in the portico of his castle. He also donated five further tyres to be made into decorative items to be sold to benefit the RDA's Magpie Centre.

Colin said: "It was very generous of His Grace to give us these tyres and the £650 already raised will help the Magpie Centre’s horses hugely through the winter months."

East Anglia Car Auctions waived their commission fee. Colin added: "They were brilliant, and helped us every step of the way through the auction, so sincere thanks are due to them as well."

Colin got involved with the car after doing some management consultancy work for the owner a a garage at Grantham which looks after the vehicle.

The garage owner was invited to accompany the Duke on a trip to France for the Dieppe retro rally, but was unwell that weekend so Colin, also a classic car enthusiast, was invited to drive it for the Duke, and subsequently to take the car for its weekly runs.