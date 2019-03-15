Wheelchair user driving towards target

After sustaining traumatic injuries to his spine following a motorbike accident, a Lynn man has been given new driving possibilities.

James Kipling, 24, had metal implants inserted into his back following an accident two years ago.

Now a wheelchair user who is unable to walk, James has begun to investigate how he can learn to drive a vehicle for the first time.

East Anglian DriveAbility (EAD), which helps disabled and elderly people become mobile and independent, has been assisting James.

James Kipling from King's Lynn back behind the wheel with one of the EAD Approved Driving Instructors

“I felt quite nervous when I arrived at EAD but I was very impressed from the start,” James said.

“I was able to operate the accelerator and brake from the steering wheel, which gave me a good idea of how I could drive a car whilst in a safe, controlled environment.”

After successfully completing an assessment on reaction speeds, vision, steering ability and braking strengths, James was ready to proceed to a dual-controlled vehicle accompanied by a driving advisor.

Following his assessment James was provided with a written report which he took to his GP for medical approval to drive.

He is now applying for a Motability vehicle fitted with the recommended driving controls and is looking forward to applying for his driving test.