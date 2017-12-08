Wheely big support for King’s Lynn hospital appeal

A donation of £5,000 has put Lynn’s Queen Elizabeth Hospital’s Wheely Big Appeal in motion.

Thanks to this anonymous donor, the hospital is now able to buy eight new indoor wheelchairs to make life easier for patients who are experiencing mobility issues.

One month after opening their fundraising campaign, more than a quarter of the hospital’s £24,000 target has been raised.

Their Wheely Big Appeal aims to subsidise the purchase of 30 new wheelchairs fitted with sturdy sliding foot rests, fixed IV poles and leg supports for patients to use during their stay or when they are visiting for appointments.

Hospital porters will also benefit from the additional chairs as they are vital when transporting patients around the hospital.

Associate director of patient experience, Claire Roberts said: “It is great to report that the Wheely Big Appeal has got off to a flying start with nearly a third of the target already met.

“With an increasing number of A&E attendances and inpatient admissions it is important that we maintain this momentum and successfully meet our target appeal.

“We are very grateful for the generosity of our early sponsors and hope that this Christmas spirit continues over the coming weeks.

“Finding a wheelchair when you need it makes a big difference to patient experience.”

The hospital is also offering a sponsorship scheme to companies, organisations or members of the public, saying sponsorship can be for a whole chair for £800, half of a chair or simply for one of the chair’s four wheels.

Duff Morgan in King’s Lynn has chosen to support the appeal and are offering a £200 discount on new or used cars as well as a £50 donation to charity for each sale they make.

If you would like to support the campaign through fundraising events, donations or sponsorships contact Laurence Morlaàs by email at laurence.morlaas@qehkl.nhs.uk or call 01553 613373.

You can also donate to the Wheely Big Appeal through their JustGiving page at www.justgiving.com/qehkl-wheelybigappeal