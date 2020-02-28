Wheely good practice for West Norfolk youngsters

Helping young wheelchair users to become more independent was the aim of a skills workshop held at a Gaywood school at the weekend.

National charity Go Kids Go organised the event which saw youngsters ranging from eight to 16-years-old learning new techniques at Springwood High School.

Parents and other family members also attended with some gaining a “real eye opener” as they had a go at using spare wheelchairs provided.

Free Wheelchair Skills day Organised by Go Kids Go Group at Springwood High School. Pictured in front Left Organiser Roy Wild and Eden Wild with participants. Pictures: Michael Fysh

Training manager at Go Kids Go Roy Wild said: “It gives them a lot more confidence to go out and about on their own.

“It helps them to become less reliant on carers and their parents.

“We had positive feedback and it’s really satisfying to see the development, especially when they come back a year later when they are more and more confident in wheelchairs and going out independently.”

Free Wheelchair Skills day Organised by Go Kids Go Group at Springwood High School.. (29871006)

MBE Paralympic ambassador, television presenter and wheelchair basketball champion Ade Adepitan is a patron of the charity and recently met Mr Wild to do some filming for Children in Need.

Go Kids Go cover most of the UK and will travel to provide workshops.

The charity runs the event at Springwood on an annual basis.

Free Wheelchair Skills day Organised by Go Kids Go Group at Springwood High School.. (29870936)

Among the skills learnt include road safety and dealing with kerbs, as well as wheelchair sports such as basketball. Obstacles are also used outside.

Formerly known as the Association of Wheelchair Children, the charity formed out of a local activities group for wheelchair-using children in the East End of London in the late 1980s.

Mr Wild said he has worked with children as young as two-years-old through the workshops.

He added: “They are very inclusive. Some of the children have been on workshops before and can demonstrate new skills, while some are getting started.”

For more details visit www.go-kids-go.org.uk.