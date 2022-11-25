With exactly a month to go until Christmas, it will not be long until our streets are illuminated in festive sparkly lights.

If you're wanting to head out to see the Christmas lights being switched on in your area, this is what you need to know.

Here's a guide to the switch-on events across West Norfolk...

Terrington St Clement

This evening, Christmas lights will be switched on in Terrington St Clement, outside the village pavilion and recreation field at 6pm.

There will be festive treats, special guests and an appearance from Santa himself.

Fakenham Christmas lights in 2012

Fakenham

Street food and craft stalls will be part of Fakenham's Christmas Fayre and lights switch-on event on the market place tomorrow (Saturday) from 10am.

Entertainment is set to start at 2pm, with the lights coming on at about 5.30pm.

Fakenham Town Council said: "We were unable to hold the event last year due to bad weather, but weather and Covid permitting we will be back bigger and better this year."

Entertainment at Lynn's Christmas lights switch-on last year

Lynn

Sunday, November 27 at 5pm is when the Christmas lights will come on in Lynn - with the illuminations being switched on by Ukrainian refugees who have come to the town this year.

The families taking part are amongst around 200 people currently being supported in the borough under the Homes for Ukraine scheme after fleeing the conflict with Russia.

Children have been practising Ukrainian Christmas carols, which they will sing to the crowd as part of the afternoon’s entertainment.

This is part of a wider event to celebrate the switch-on of the Christmas lights, which starts at 2pm.

It will include a free lantern-making workshop for youngsters, after which they can carry their lantern in the ‘Light The Way To Christmas’ parade, and entertainment from the Miss Jones Trio and Bear Club.

Hunstanton Christmas lights switch-on in 2021

Hunstanton

The big switch-on in Hunstanton is also happening this Sunday as part of the Hunstanton Christmas Festival in the town centre.

From 10am to 5pm, there will be a food and gift fayre in the town hall, as well as live music from local bands and schools from 1pm to 6pm, during which time there will also be stalls and rides.

The lights will be officially switched on at 5pm, with the festival also featuring a giant human snow globe, the chance to meet the panto cast and visit Father Christmas at the Princess Theatre, and a treasure hunt.

The Christmas lights in Downham Market last year

Downham

Over in Downham, the Christmas lights are being switched on this Sunday.

The event will feature a craft fair inside the town hall from 10am, as well as food, market and charity stalls, games, funfair rides and live music in the town centre from 2pm.

There will also be a chance for youngsters to visit Santa in his grotto, before the festive lights are switched on at 4.30pm.

Swaffham Christmas lights switch-on in 2021

Swaffham

A Christmas weekend will see Swaffham's Christmas lights switched on on Sunday, December 4.

There will be live music, Santa's Grotto and a skating rink available all weekend on Saturday, December 3 and Sunday, December 4.

The lights will be officially be turned on at 5pm followed by a raffle.