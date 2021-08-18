Motorists using a busy Lynn road interchange might have been forgiven for wondering exactly where they were going over the last few days.

Contractors appear to have been forced into a hasty U-turn on the town's Hardwick roundabout after lane markings pointed road users towards the same place in two different directions.

Drivers heading out of the town towards the A47 should use the left lane to go east, towards Norwich, and the right lane to head west, towards Wisbech.

Things looked back to normal for drivers negotiating the Hardwick roundabout this morning (50339237)

But, while things were as they should be this morning, that was only after the originally laid markings suggested both lanes were heading to Wisbech.

One social media comment pointing out the mix-up expressed hope that residents in the nearby village of North Runcton would get home safely.

Overnight works have been taking place on the interchange, where the A47 meets the A10 and A149, over recent weeks.

New markings have been painted over where the erroneous direction was laid (50339230)

The project, which is due to be completed this Friday, includes resurfacing works, the replacement of faded road markings and the installation of new signage.

Highways England, the body which is carrying out the repairs, has been approached for comment.