Medieval merchants, sea-shanties, flag waving, Latvian dancing, live music and a river regatta return to Lynn this weekend as the town celebrates its current and historic membership of the Hanseatic League.

The ever-popular Hanse Festival is to return to Lynn on Sunday.

Cllr Graham Middleton, deputy leader and cabinet member for business, culture and heritage at the borough council, is delighted to see the festival return for a 12th time this year: “This festival celebrates the town’s past and current membership of the Hanseatic League. With lots to enjoy in King’s Staithe Square and the South Quay it’s another great reason to visit King’s Lynn and enjoy what the town has to offer.”

Nick Daubney, chair of the King’s Lynn Hanse group, explains: “I’m really looking forward to Hanse weekend. An important weekend for King’s Lynn, never more so than this year to celebrate our friendship and our links with towns and cities all over Northern Europe.

"We have had to miss two or three years due to the Covid pandemic but we’re back in business with lots of activity for everybody to enjoy in our beautiful town centre.”

The Hanse Festival Regatta, organised by Wells and King’s Lynn Coastal Rowing Club, will be held over both days of the weekend and will feature boats from all over the country. At 2.30pm on Saturday the Baden Powell will set sail and the first race on the River Great Ouse will be held at 3pm.

On Sunday, an open air breakfast is available at the Wenns in the Saturday Market Place from 10am. At 11.30am the ‘Parade of Flags’ and walking boats, which showcase all of the Hanseatic countries, will leave the Tuesday Market Place.

Supported by the Hanseatic Union, flag bearers from many countries will head through King's Lynn town centre towards the historic Saturday Market Place and onto the quayside. People are invited to come and join the parade.

From 11.50am, traditional Latvian dancing will start the entertainment on King’s Staithe Square, followed by live music on stage from the Pot of Gold Shanty Crew, Bruther Will and Good Company.

Music will be playing, people representing Hanseatic nations will be waving flags and thanks to Rachael Williams, the learning and engagement officer from Stories of Lynn, children can get involved with activities on King’s Staithe Square.

Rachael said: “I can’t wait for this year’s Hanse Festival. We have chocolate cakes to decorate, a range of fun outdoor games to play, Hanse badges to design and make and the popular junk model boat making where children can use the junk to build their own little boat and test it on the mini-river. It is going to be great!”

When the bands stop, the second day of racing on the river begins, with the final race finishing at 6pm.

Popular events from previous festivals return, including Discover Hanseatic Lynn walks and a lecture at the Hanse House from Dr Paul Richards.

The King’s Lynn Town Guides will lead the ‘Discover Hanseatic Lynn’ walks. Walks are free to attend but must be booked at the Tourist Information Centre inside Stories of Lynn.

Activities to mark Hanse Day will also be taking place at King’s Lynn Minster, Hanse House, Marriott’s Warehouse, Clifton House Tower and at The Place in New Conduit Street.

All the latest information on the day is available at kingslynnhansefestival.co.uk