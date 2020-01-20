Which car parks generate the most revenue in King's Lynn?

West Norfolk Council received over £620,000 from a Lynn car park from January to the end of November last year.

A freedom of information (FOI) request showed the Tuesday Market Place was the most lucrative council-owned car park in the town as a total of £626,097.85 was collected.

This was nearly £44,500 more than the second highest car park sum for the period of January 1 to November 30.

St James Multi-storey Car Park

Second on the list was St James Multi-Storey Car Park which brought in £581,631 for the council.

And the third highest in this period was the Vancouver Quarter with £422,643.90 being generated through parking charges.

In total, there are 17 car parks operated by West Norfolk Council within the Lynn town centre area.

Apart from the Bus Station, which made just £2 in parking income, the Juniper car park on Albert Street made the smallest amount of revenue, equating to £17,972.65 over the course of 11 months.

Other car parks included in the figures are:

Albert Street-£195,919.40

Austin Street (East)-£55,661.70

Austin Street (West)-£49,777.15

Baker Lane- £215, 980.70

Blackfriars Street- £108,815.95

Boal Quay-£144,901.40

Chapel Street-£118,097.85

Common Staithe Quay-£86,849.55

Juniper-£17,972.65

St James Court-£183,471.90

Surrey Street-£83,739.80.

A parking machine at Baker Lane Car Park in King's Lynn

