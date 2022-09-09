A number of events have been cancelled in West Norfolk following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

The Queen, who was 96, died at Balmoral yesterday, and, since the announcement from Buckingham Palace, organisers have called off events across the area.

The Royal Sandringham Estate - one of the Queen's residences - has entered a period of official Royal mourning, and so the Living Heritage Game and Country Fair planned for this weekend has been cancelled.

Sandringham House

All facilities at Sandringham remain closed until further notice.

The weekly Sandringham parkrun, which would take place on the estate tomorrow at 9am, has also been cancelled.

The free weekly, timed 5k Sandringham parkrun happens at 9am every Saturday and is open to all ages and abilities and organised entirely by volunteers.

If it goes ahead, next Saturday's event would be a milestone.

Gary Walker, event director, said: "We’re absolutely devastated to say that the Sandringham Estate is now in a period of royal mourning and Sandringham parkrun will be cancelled this Saturday, September 10.

The first Sandringham parkrun held in 2021. Picture: Paul Marsh

"In two weeks' time on Saturday, September 17, it will be Sandringham parkrun's first birthday, and milestone of our 50th event.

"Further updates will be given in due course."

Meanwhile, Lynn parkrun, which takes place in The Walks, also will not go ahead tomorrow.

"It is not intended that there will be any further cancellations beyond this Saturday," organisers said in a statement.

"It was to be our 11th anniversary parkrun, the party run now being postponed to the 24th September, being the first parkrun following HM funeral.

"The KL parkrun 24-hour Marathon will also not take place and is postponed until the weekend of 8-9 October. It is hoped that we can still have a great event on that day.

"Of course, there is nothing to stop individuals turning up to run and meet and join with their running buddies at this sad time, it will just not be parkrun."

Holkham parkrun will go ahead as normal, but a minute's silence will be held in memory of the Queen.

A musket demonstration on Heritage Open Day in King's Lynn in 2019

Heritage Open Day and Classic Car Show, which were set to take place in Lynn on Sunday, have been postponed.

West Norfolk Council and organising members of the Civic Society made the joint decision as a mark of respect.

It is hoped that these events can be reorganised in the weeks to come.

"The borough council would especially like to thank the Civic Society and all those involved in planning this complex event for their efforts and significant amount of work involved in changing these arrangements," a West Norfolk Council spokeswoman said.

Council activities at the Custom House and St George's Guildhall which were scheduled in connection with the Towns Fund on Sunday have been cancelled in line with Heritage Open Day.

Alive Corn Exchange Theatre and Cinema in Lynn has said all films and show programmed for today had been postponed as a mark of respect.

RSPB Titchwell Marsh has closed all visitor facilities today as a mark of respect, but will reopen them tomorrow.

West Norfolk Council has also cancelled formal meetings scheduled during the official mourning period.

And the ongoing consultation on the West Winch Framework Masterplan will be extended for ten days, with it now closing on September 27.

The 12-week Food for Thought course, organised by the council's Lily Service, to help people with nutrition, shopping on a budget, cooking for one, special diets, food for families and more, will now start one week later, with the first event taking place on September 23.