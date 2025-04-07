The “incredible” care provided by local healthcare workers is set to be recognised at the annual Team QEH Awards.

Nominations are now officially open, and Lynn’s Queen Elizabeth Hospital wants to hear from anyone who has experienced exceptional care that deserves to be highlighted.

These awards are an opportunity to honour the “dedication and outstanding” care delivered by the staff and teams within the trust, and to give people the chance to say thank you and give back to those who have made a meaningful impact on their healthcare experience.

Winners of the Team QEH Awards in 2024. Picture: QEH

Alice Webster, CEO at the QEH, said: “I am so proud of our hospital. Each and every day the colleagues that work here make a difference to the lives of patients and their loved ones.

“They might be welcoming new arrivals, being there in a time of need for emergency care or providing comfort and dignity in someone’s last moments of life.

“The Team QEH Awards celebrate high-quality care and compassion that can be seen across all areas of the hospital. This is a chance for the local community to tell staff how they make a difference and shine a light on our stars.

“I’d urge anyone that wants to let us know about the care they have received to help us honour the dedication of our staff.”

This year, there are 12 categories that are open for public nominations, designed to celebrate teams and individuals alike.

The 12 categories are:

- Exceptional Quality of Care – Sponsored by MTX

- Clinical Team of the Year – Sponsored by Advanced Building Projects East Anglia Ltd

- Non-Clinical Team of the Year – Sponsored by Bidwells LLP

- One to Watch – Sponsored by New QEH Design Team (BDP, Mott MacDonald, WSP)

- Leader of the Year - Sponsored by exi-group

- Outstanding Achievement in Innovation – Sponsored by NICHE Anchor Institute

- Kindness Award – Sponsored by Castons Artelia

- Wellness Award

- Fairness Award – Sponsored by Palm Paper

- John Voaden Volunteer of the Year – Sponsored by MTS Health

- Unsung Hero - Sponsored by R G Carter Ltd

- Working Together Award – Sponsored by Barnes Construction

You can submit your nominations here.

The Team QEH Awards 2025 are supported by headline sponsor PA Consulting.

Partner from PA Consulting, James Glossop, said: “We are so proud to sponsor these awards for the second year. Last year, we were personally humbled when we saw the quality and the incredible stories behind each and every nomination.

“The ingenuity and passion that the staff at QEH bring to delivering high-quality, safe, patient-centred care is truly inspirational.

“Taking the time to recognise this through the QEH staff awards is hugely important and something that PA are proud to support.”

All nominations are seen by a panel of judges, with finalists being invited along to a special awards ceremony on October 7.

The John Voaden Volunteer of the Year Award finalists will be put to a public vote to select the winner.

Nominations for the Team QEH Awards 2025 are now open and will close on Friday, June 6.

Reporting by Nathaniel Clifton