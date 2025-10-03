The Mayor’s Business Awards will take place for the 37th time next year with a glittering black-tie evening at the Alive Corn Exchange in Lynn’s Tuesday Market Place.

The awards will take place on Friday, March 6 and headline sponsor is once again West Norfolk Council, with the Lynn News and our sister publication Your Local Paper organising the event. Popular ITV Anglia presenter David Whiteley will be hosting.

Nominations are open and there are 12 categories to go for, plus category judges will get together to crown the winner of The Mayor’s Business of the Year from all of the overall winners.

Today, we take a look at the Small Business of the Year award, which is sponsored by Mapus-Smith & Lemmon LLP, and this year was won by Smartlift Bulk Packaging of Terrington St Clement.

This award is open to businesses with up to 49 employees which are able to demonstrate excellence and innovation in their field, management with the ability to drive the business forward, and funding arrangements and investment plans for the future of the business.

The winner must show it understands its market, has arrangements to respond to change, and can demonstrate why the business should win.

After this year’s win, Smartlift director Trevor Bland said: “I feel amazing, the company is 20 years old this year, and to win this award is a testament to the team and all of the hard work they put in day in, day out.

“We have an amazing group of people who work with us, so this award is absolutely dedicated to them. We are so thankful not only to have been nominated, but to win as well - I am just so proud.”

The full list of award categories and sponsors is as follows:

Environmental Champion (sponsored by West Norfolk Council), Small Business of the Year (Mapus-Smith & Lemmon LLP), Business Innovation (Metcalfe Copeman & Pettefar LLP), Apprentice/Trainee of the Year (Greenyard), Champions in Agriculture (Brown & Co), King's Lynn Champion (Discover King's Lynn), Employee of the Year (MARS), Customer Care (My House Agency), Leisure & Tourism (Fraser Dawbarns LLP), Best Established Business of the Year (Brown & Co), Independent Retailer of the Year (sponsorship available), Business Leader of the Year (sponsorship available).

This prestigious annual awards programme is a memorable highlight in the region's business calendar, attracting hundreds of nominations every year from businesses across West Norfolk.

You can nominate your own business and each business can nominate in two categories. Nominations close at 5pm on Friday, November 28.

Visit: www.mayorsbusinessawards.co.uk

