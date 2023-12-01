Greenyard Frozen is sponsoring the Apprentice/Trainee of the Year category again at the 2024 West Norfolk Mayor’s Business Awards.

The awards, which take place at the Alive Corn Exchange in Lynn’s Tuesday Market Place on Friday, March 1, will be looking to crown a successor to apprentice solicitor Molly Todd of Hunstanton’s SJP Solicitors.

Molly, who won the award in March over Ellen Skerritt from GH Hair Design, was praised by her colleagues for her strong work ethic. She said: “It’s crazy, absolutely crazy, I’m a bit like, what’s going on? I’ve been here for nearly two years now and I love it.”

The 2023 Apprentice/Trainee of the Year Molly Todd with Julia Hunt, from sponsor Greenyard Frozen

The Apprentice/Trainee of the Year award is for the rising stars of tomorrow, aged 35 or under, who have made an exceptional contribution to their workplace and can demonstrate commitment to personal development, dedication to career progression and outstanding levels of success.

Sponsor Greenyard is one of the largest suppliers of fruit and vegetables in the world. It offers healthy food products for any lifestyle, age group, or consumption, fresh, frozen or prepared, traditional or new varieties, exotic or local, pre-packaged or in bulk.

Julia Hunt, from Greenyard Frozen, said before giving out this year’s award: “It was an honour to judge this category. This apprentice/trainee demonstrated an extremely high level of commitment to her career and an unwavering passion for her work and personal achievements, showing that if you are willing to work hard you can achieve and succeed at any age.”

West Norfolk Council is the headline sponsor for the 2024 awards and other award categories are: Mayor’s Business of the Year (also sponsored by West Norfolk Council), Environmental Champion (also West Norfolk Council), Business Person of the Year (Brown & Co), Small Business (Mapus-Smith and Lemmon), Apprentice/Trainee of the Year (Greenyard Frozen), King’s Lynn Champion (Discover King’s Lynn), Customer Care (My House Online), Employee of the Year (MARS), Independent Retailer of the Year and Leisure and Tourism.

Nominations for the awards are now closed.

The Lynn News organises the Mayor’s Business Awards

