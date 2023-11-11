Hunstanton-based Promenade Leisure Company won the coveted Small Business of the Year at this Year’s Mayor’s Business Awards – and now the fight is on to see who can win the category for 2024.

Judges cited the company’s ambition throughout the year, which had resulted in them releasing a new rock-sweet product.

They beat strong competition from runners-up East Coast Signs and WhataHoot and Helen Peak, of category sponsors Mapus-Smith and Lemmon, said: “This year’s finalists all had some great qualities which could make any of them a worthy winner of this award.

The Promenade Leisure Company Hunstanton team celebrates being crowned the Small Business of the Year

“However, it was this business’ passion for its products, the determination, growth and strategy for the future that made them stand out.”

Mapus-Smith and Lemmon and sponsoring the category again this year, with the awards taking place at the Alive Corn Exchange in Lynn’s Tuesday Market Place on Friday, March 1.

This award is open to a business trading for more than three years with up to 20 employees and which is able to demonstrate excellence and innovation in its field, management with the ability to drive the business forward and funding arrangements and investment plans for the future of the business. It must show it understands its market, has arrangements to respond to change and can demonstrate why the business should win.

…sponsoring the Small Business of the Year

West Norfolk Council is the headline sponsor for the awards and other award categories are: Mayor’s Business of the Year (also sponsored by West Norfolk Council), Environmental Champion (also West Norfolk Council), Businessperson of the Year (Brown & Co), Business Innovation (Metcalfe, Copeman & Pettefar), Apprentice/Trainee of the Year (Greenyard Frozen), King’s Lynn Champion (Discover King’s Lynn), Customer Care (My House Online), Employee of the Year (MARS), Independent Retailer of the Year and Leisure and Tourism.

Nominations for the awards are now open – to register an entry click here

The Lynn News organises the Mayor’s Business Awards

... sponsoring the Customer Care Award

...sponsoring Employee of the Year

…sponsoring Business Innovation

…sponsoring King’s Lynn Champion

…sponsoring the Environmental Champion Award, the Mayor’s Business of the Year and overall awards sponsor

…sponsoring Businessperson of the Year

…sponsoring the Apprentice/Trainee of the Year

Got a business story? Email newsdesk@lynnnews.co.uk