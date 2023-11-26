Two dance teachers scooped the Business Innovation Award at this year’s Mayor’s Business Awards – and now we are looking to crown a champion at our 2024 ceremony.

Lynn-based Noise & Chance School of Dance was named the winner for their fundraising efforts as they were given their well-earned prize.

Spearheaded by Emily Penman and Trina Lee, their classes provide a unique place of solace for youngsters.

Emily Penman (left) and Trina Lee (right) of Noise & Chance School of Dance celebrate their win with Claire James of MCP Solicitors at this year's awards

Metcalfe Copeman & Pettefar Solicitors is once again sponsoring the category, with the awards taking place at the Alive Corn Exchange in Lynn’s Tuesday Market Place on Friday, March 1.

The Business Innovation Award celebrates new ideas, processes, products, services, technologies and applications that have had an impact on an organisation’s success.

This award will go to the organisation that can best demonstrate an ability to create, grow and develop innovations or processes that substantially improve the commercial performance or prospects of the company.

The Lynn News organises the Mayor’s Business Awards

At this year’s event Noise & Chance fought off strong competition from PCL Ceramics and Hunstanton’s Promenade Leisure Company to win the top prize, believing their “passion and care” set them apart.

“I think when we had our interview with the judges, what they touched on most with us and vice-versa was the involvement we have in the community,” Emily said.

Sponsor Metcalfe Copeman & Pettefar Solicitors has offices in Lynn, Wisbech, Peterborough and Thetford, and is one of East Anglia's most respected firms. They deal with most areas of law, both private and commercial, and their lawyers pride themselves on their professional, friendly, cost-effective service.

In handing the award to Noise & Chance at this year’s ceremony, partner and chartered legal executive at the firm, Claire James, said: “We really do enjoy sponsoring this category. It’s so inspiring to learn how businesses respond to the ever-changing economic climate and come up with innovative ways to grow.”

West Norfolk Council is the headline sponsor for the 2024 awards and other award categories are: Mayor’s Business of the Year (also sponsored by West Norfolk Council), Environmental Champion (also West Norfolk Council), Business Person of the Year (Brown & Co), Small Business (Mapus-Smith and Lemmon), Apprentice/Trainee of the Year (Greenyard Frozen), King’s Lynn Champion (Discover King’s Lynn), Customer Care (My House Online), Employee of the Year (MARS), Independent Retailer of the Year and Leisure and Tourism.

Nominations for the awards are now closed.

