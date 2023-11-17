Lisa Staples who owns the Tipsy Teapot in Lynn won the Businessperson of the Year award at this year’s Mayor’s Business Awards – and now we are looking to crown a champion at our 2024 ceremony.

Estate agents Brown & Co are once again sponsoring the category, with the awards taking place at the Alive Corn Exchange in Lynn’s Tuesday Market Place on Friday, March 1.

The Businessperson of the Year award will go to an individual who stands out from the crowd, has an entrepreneurial spirit, demonstrates outstanding achievement and inspires others around them.

John Weston of Brown & Co hands Lisa Staples the Businessperson of the Year award at this year's event

The winner of this award will have been instrumental to the success of their business, growing the reputation of both their firm and their local area.

This year, Lisa won the award after she and her husband designed and made the bar themselves after feeling inspired to take the plunge to open in July 2020. Now, the Tipsy Teapot is a hotspot in Lynn to go for food and cocktails.

Beating off competition from James Covell from King’s Lynn Construction and Jane Cole from Pole Perfect Fitness, Lisa said: “We had the idea in lockdown. We wanted to create a place that was pure escapism. You can go anywhere to get food and drink, but we wanted somewhere where you can walk through the door and you would leave all the rubbish behind you and for those two to three hours, you can escape.”

…sponsoring Businessperson of the Year

Sponsor Brown & Co is a leading provider of agency, professional and consultancy services across the whole range of rural, commercial and residential property, agriculture and the environment. From its Lynn office, it combines a high level of specialist technical expertise with experience and local knowledge.

John Weston, of Brown & Co, handed Lisa the award and said: “Each of our three entrants demonstrated considerable skill and expertise in building and developing their respective businesses to exploit the market opportunities available to them.”

West Norfolk Council is the headline sponsor for the 2024 awards and other award categories are: Mayor’s Business of the Year (also sponsored by West Norfolk Council), Environmental Champion (also West Norfolk Council), Business Innovation (Metcalfe, Copeman & Pettefar), Small Business (Mapus-Smith and Lemmon), Apprentice/Trainee of the Year (Greenyard Frozen), King’s Lynn Champion (Discover King’s Lynn), Customer Care (My House Online), Employee of the Year (MARS), Independent Retailer of the Year and Leisure and Tourism.

Nominations for the awards are now open – to register an entry click here

The Lynn News organises the Mayor’s Business Awards

…sponsoring the Small Business of the Year

... sponsoring the Customer Care Award

...sponsoring Employee of the Year

…sponsoring Business Innovation

…sponsoring King’s Lynn Champion

…sponsoring the Environmental Champion Award, the Mayor’s Business of the Year and overall awards sponsor

…sponsoring the Apprentice/Trainee of the Year

Got a business story? Email newsdesk@lynnnews.co.uk