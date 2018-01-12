Who deserves to be crowned ‘Employee of the Year’ at this year’s Mayor’s Business Awards?

Today, we introduce the finalists in the Employee of the Year category of the Mayor’s Business Awards 2018 and give you the chance to vote for your favourite.

Three people have been shortlisted for the award, which will be presented during the awards ceremony at Lynn’s Corn Exchange on March 2.

Mayor's Business Awards nomination for James Covell, Employee of the Year category

But who will be collecting the trophy is down to you and you can vote for your favourite candidate from today.

Our first finalist is James Covell, from West Winch, who is aiming to be a real chip of the old block.

That’s because James, 25, works for Lynn-based Covell Construction, which is owned by his father, Kevin.

And, although he admitted being shocked by his nomination, he said he was “trying to” carry on the family tradition.

Mayor's Business Awards nomination for Stacey Locks at Dedicated Care East Anglia Limited

He said: “He’s given me a good start. He’s a great example and he’s given me the drive to be as successful as he is.”

James’ work covers a wide range of roles, including machine operation and acting as a site foreman.

He is also no stranger to competitions as he was part of a British team that finished second in an international digger skills competition in Paris, which was organised by the digger maker Case.

The firm is currently working on the new Marshland Hall complex in Marshland St James and looking forward to a busy 2018, including large housing projects in Swaffham and Litcham. And, having worked in the industry ever since he left school, he says young people should consider a career in the industry.

Mayor's Business Awards nomination for Lawrence Thetford, front of house assistant manager at the Bank House King's Lynn

He said: “There’s a lot of good opportunities in construction. Not enough young people are coming into the industry and that’s what we’re struggling with at the moment.”

Stacey Locks, 30, from St Germans, says she was “very shocked and surprised” to find she had been nominated in her role as assistant manager at Dedicated Care East Anglia Limited.

After joining the team as a support worker in 2014, Stacey now manages four services to provide supported living, supported housing and supported holidays for adults with disabilities.

She said: “I was very shocked and surprised when I found out I had been nominated. I actually asked my boss to read the email to me and when they did I cried. I was so overwhelmed, I had my heart in my mouth.

“I didn’t tell anyone other than my father-in-law who I cared for about my nomination. I am glad I told him because he sadly passed away just before Christmas.

“He was so pleased for me and was telling everyone I had been nominated. I’d like to think he is looking down on me now.

“I work with such a great team of people and it is wonderful to have this nomination. The support from my managers is everything. I can’t explain how happy this nomination makes me feel. It really makes me feel appreciated.”

Lawrence Thetford, 25, has been an employee at the Bank House in Lynn for six years and has worked his way up from kitchen porter to front of house assistant manager in that time.

Lawrence, from Lynn, said: “I always try my very best, and to be noticed, and to be in the top three made me really happy.

“It shows my work has gone somewhere.”

In his role as front of house assistant manager, Lawrence has one of the most customer-facing positions at the Bank House.

Lawrence said one of the best parts of his job is “watching people leave with a smile on their face and knowing they will be back”.

“I think one of the reasons I have been nominated is because I have been here for so long and get to speak to so many different people,” he added.

“The people I work for are really nice and this is a great place to work.”