King’s Lynn Residential Home was recognised for having the best Customer Care in West Norfolk at this year’s Mayor’s Business Awards.

The Kettlewell Lane business beat opposition from Crown Lodge, in Outwell, and Munchkin and Me to take the coveted award.

Customer Care is one of 12 awards open for nominations at the 37th business awards, which once again take place at the Alive Corn Exchange in Lynn’s Tuesday Market Place.

Headline sponsor for the glittering black tie occasion on , on Friday, March 6, is once again West Norfolk Council, with the Lynn News and our sister publication Your Local Paper organising the event. Popular ITV Anglia presenter David Whiteley will be hosting

As well as nominations being open, category judges will also get together to crown the winner of The Mayor’s Business of the Year from all of the overall winners.

The Customer Care award will recognise the organisation, irrespective of size or sector, that can prove the customer really does come first.

You will need to be able to demonstrate commercial success and strategies for growth whilst achieving excellence in looking after customers.

The organisation must have objectives for high-quality customer service and clear methods of monitoring and evaluating standards.

The full list of award categories and sponsors is as follows:

Environmental Champion (sponsored by West Norfolk Council), Small Business of the Year (Mapus-Smith & Lemmon LLP), Business Innovation (Metcalfe Copeman & Pettefar LLP), Apprentice/Trainee of the Year (Greenyard), Champions in Agriculture (Brown & Co), King’s Lynn Champion (Discover King’s Lynn), Employee of the Year (MARS), Customer Care (My House Agency), Leisure & Tourism (Fraser Dawbarns LLP), Best Established Business of the Year (Brown & Co), Independent Retailer of the Year (sponsorship available), Business Leader of the Year (British Sugar).

This prestigious annual awards programme is a memorable highlight in the region’s business calendar, attracting hundreds of nominations every year from businesses across West Norfolk.

You can nominate your own business, and each business can nominate in two categories. Nominations close at 5pm on Friday, November 28.

Visit: www.mayorsbusinessawards.co.uk

