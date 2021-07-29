Who is the bonniest baby or the top toddler?

The legendary Lynn News Baby and Toddler competition is to have a new home this year.

It will take place slap bang in the middle of town at Wilkinsons in New Conduit Street in Lynn from Tuesday, August 17 until Saturday, August 21.

Our professional photographer will be in-store from 10am until 4pm. Turn up to get your child’s picture taken and entered into our Cute Kids competition.

There will be two categories: newborns to 18 months for the babies and 19 months to under-fives for the toddlers.

Winners will be decided by public vote when the pictures are published in the paper.

The two winners will get 20x16in canvas prints of the picture and the two runners-up 16x12in prints.

There will also be some Wilko goodies thrown in.

Lynn News editor Mark Leslie said: “For Covid reasons we had to miss 2020’s contest so it is really good to be back.”