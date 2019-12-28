Ahead of the new year, the Lynn News is asking its readers who we should make our charity of the year 2020.

We want you to nominate the local good cause that we should single out for special help in the next 12 months.

It could be a big national charity or a small local appeal ... you tell us what you think would be best.

The front page of the Friday Lynn News on Friday, December 27 asking readers who should be the Charity of the Year for West Norfolk

We intend to put the final shortlist to a public vote so this is your chance to help the cause you think is the most in need of support by the West Norfolk public.

To give an idea of the backing we can give we asked Mervyn Wiles, who was one of the leading lights of Red Wellies, which raised money for cancer research in the name of Blackborough End woman Lisa Wiles, after she died of a brain tumour in 2012.

The charity raised an incredible £143,000 for continued research into glioblastoma multiforme before closing and there is now a research lab at Addenbrooke’s Hospital named after Lisa, part paid for by that money.

The Lynn News was with Red Wellies every step of the way. Mervyn said: “We used to joke that I was the public face of Red Wellies because I was in the paper so much, but the articles are really important, particularly for a smaller charity. They really do help because they keep the cause in people’s minds.”

Mark Leslie, Lynn News editor, said: “Just some of the prominent local charities that come to mind are (in no particular order) Scotty’s Little Soldiers, Macmillan Cancer Research, The Norfolk Hospice, Marie Curie Cancer Research, MIND, West Norfolk Deaf Association, the Talking Newspaper, the Winter Night Shelter, the Purfleet Trust, the Dementia Cafe, West Norfolk Carers, RNLI, the Royal British Legion and the RSPCA at Eau Brink ... to name just a few!

“But maybe there is a much smaller appeal that you would like to see us get behind. Ones for individual people that can do so much to change a person’s situation. Let us know.

"We have been the heart of this community for 179 years and this is part of a commitment to carrying on that way.”

Nominate online on newsdesk@lynnnews.co.uk (subject line COTY) or write in on a postcard to Charity of the Year, Lynn News, 17 Tuesday Market Place, King’s Lynn PE30 1JN.

Read more Kings Lynn