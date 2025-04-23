Tonight the limelight will fall on outstanding members of our West Norfolk community.

The Your Local Paper Local Heroes Awards 2025 presentation takes place this evening (April 23) at King’s Lynn’s Corn Exchange and it promises to be an emotional celebration of those who make a difference, go the extra mile or have accomplished personal goals.

Fundraisers, carers, volunteers, sportspeople and more will take to the stage to receive the honours they so rightly deserve.

Your Local Paper editor Sue Irving said: “We are very excited about this evening’s ceremony and are really looking forward to hearing more about this year’s finalists as the evening progresses.

Your Local Paper Local Hero Awards

“We are truly grateful to everyone who has taken the time and trouble to make a nomination and we are are sad there can only be 11 winners but it has been humbling to read all the praise which has been heaped on so many members of the community and we look forward to seeing who will walk away with the trophies.

“Our thanks also go to our sponsors because without them there would be no awards. This year has been difficult in attracting sponsorship so we are grateful to the businesses which have come on board and got involved with this unique event.

“The headline sponsor is again West Norfolk Council with other support this year coming from WWSA Global Scaffolding Management, Discover King’s Lynn, Greenyard Frozen UK, the Duke’s Head Hotel and Alive West Norfolk. We are also grateful to the Corn Exchange for the use of such a great venue for celebrate our community.”

Simon Ring, deputy leader of the borough council, said: “Tonight we celebrate people who make an outstanding contribution to our communities.

“These volunteers, colleagues, officers, teachers, young people, neighbours’, and teams go the extra mile and make a positive impact on the whole of West Norfolk.

“The Local Hero Awards shine a light on the accomplishments of these individuals. I look forward to hearing about their inspirational work. I know it has been tough for the judges to pick winners and believe that all the nominees should be proud of their achievements.”

David Blackmore will be hosting tonight’s ceremony. David, who lives with his family in Gaywood, is a roving reporter with This Morning and also a keen runner having completed his ambition to take part in six major world marathons in one year.

Details of the winners and pictures will be on our website tomorrow (Thursday) see www.lynnnews.co.uk with a full report in the following week’s YLP.

Good luck to all our finalists - see you at the Corn Exchange.