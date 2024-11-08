We will be looking to crown the borough’s best trainee or apprentice at the 2025 King’s Lynn and West Norfolk Mayor’s Business Awards.

Nominations are now open for this category and 11 others as we once again celebrate the best of our businesses with the prestigious black-tie evening.

It will be held on Friday, March 7 at its usual venue of the Alive Corn Exchange in Lynn’s Tuesday Market Place.

Jake Twite, of Steele Media, won the Apprentice/Trainee of the Year award at the 2024 Mayor’s Business Awards. He is pictured with Steve Dalby, senior business manager of sponsors Greenyard Frozen. Picture: Ian Burt

The headline sponsor of the Business Awards is West Norfolk Council, and the Lynn News and our sister publication Your Local Paper organise the event.

The Apprentice/Trainee of the Year category is once again sponsored by Lynn company Greenyard Frozen, a pioneer and market leader that processes freshly harvested fruits and vegetables into frozen food products that are easy to store.

This award is for the rising stars of tomorrow, aged 35 or under, who have made an exceptional contribution to their workplace and can demonstrate commitment to personal development, dedication to career progression and outstanding levels of success.

West Norfolk Mayor's Business Awards 2024. Picture: Ian Burt

Last year’s winner was Jake Twite, an apprentice at Lynn-based Steele Media.

The full list of award categories are: Mayor’s Business of the Year (sponsored by West Norfolk Council), Small Business of the Year (Mapus-Smith & Lemmon), Businessperson of the Year (Brown & Co), Business Innovation (Metcalfe, Copeman & Pettefar), Environmental Champion (West Norfolk Council), Apprentice/Trainee of the Year (Greenyard Frozen), King’s Lynn Champion (Discover King’s Lynn (BID), Customer Care (My House Online), Employee of the Year (MARS), Independent Retailer and Leisure & Tourism.

The awards provide an opportunity to celebrate environmental achievements and the impact of businesses on the local area.

To nominate businesses and/or individuals for the awards, visit: www.mayorsbusinessawards.co.uk

