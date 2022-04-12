Home   News   Article

Why was there a man with a Captain America shield in King's Lynn?

By Lynn News Reporter
-
newsdesk@lynnnews.co.uk
Published: 10:56, 12 April 2022
 | Updated: 11:57, 12 April 2022

A fostering company from Emneth started their 97,000 step walk Friday, finishing their four-day trek through Lynn yesterday.

Starz Fostering Community Interest Company is not a for profit organisation, fostering children between the ages of 4-18, and funding those between the ages of 18-27.

Nicole Starenczak and Leah Whiting both set up the company, with their main focus of helping children find a safe home.

Image of Starz Fostering in Lynn town centre (56013795)
Wanting to raise awareness for the need of more careers, Leah’s husband, Andrew Whiting, planned for the walk across 4 counties, Norfolk being their last.

Andrew is an army officer who has been involved with charity work since the age of 18.

He was wearing a superman outfit, naming himself the Starz Man with a Captain America style shield, hoping that it would “attract attention” from the public.

Leah said: “It’s been really good and we have had a lot of positive responses”.

Since their launch last year, the company has promoted their competitive weekly fostering allowance and additional support for foster carers that they said is a “vital element” of their organisation.

