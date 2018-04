Drivers had a slower than normal journey along several West Norfolk roads this week as police escorted an abnormal load across the area.

A 44,000 kilogram steel tank was taken from Garage Lane in Setch to the Cantley sugar factory, near Acle, on Tuesday.

Our picture shows the convoy shortly after it left Setch on the A10. It continued along the A134, A1122 and A47.

