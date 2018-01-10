Wife Sue’s stroke spurs Steve to put on Gedney fight night fundraiser

Amateur boxers will be putting on their gloves for a charity fight night at Gedney Victory Hall on Saturday.

Up to 30 fighters are expected to go toe-to-toe in front of a crowd of at least 100 people in aid of the stroke unit at Queen Elizabeth Hospital (QEH), King’s Lynn.

When someone has a stroke, it doesn’t just affect them but their entire family as well Steve Snagg, organiser, Gedney Victory Hall charity boxing event

Organised by Steve Snagg (56), whose wife Angela (53) suffered a stroke in June 2016, the event will also include a raffle to raise money for the QEH’s West Raynham Patients and Equipment Fund, the official charity of the stroke unit.

Steve, a factory worker in Long Sutton, said: “When someone has a stroke, it doesn’t just affect them but their entire family as well.

“My wife was in hospital for five months, but she was lucky to have both of her parents and our children, as well as me, to care for her.

“There are a couple of people at the factory I work at who’ve had strokes as well, so I thought of this idea to raise money for the stroke unit at QEH.

“I boxed in the past and because I’m associated with the sport, as a referee, judge and coach, I thought it would be good to organise a boxing event with the help of clubs in South Holland and West Norfolk.”

Steve, who lives in King’s Lynn, spent 10 years in the RAF before meeting his wife whilst living and working in West Norfolk.

He said: “A couple of guys from the factory are interested in boxing on Saturday and everyone who gets in the ring will get a trophy.

“I’ve tried to keep it quite local but all the places between Long Sutton and King’s Lynn were either busy or weren’t big enough as a venue.

“So I’ve opted for Gedney Victory Hall and I’m hoping to get a crowd of 120 people or more.”

According to the Stroke Association, more than 100,000 strokes are diagnosed in the UK every year.

Steve said: “In life, you have to play with the cards you’re dealt. I’m hoping to raise at least £2,000 for the stroke unit at QEH.”

Tickets for the event are £10 and for more details, call Steve on 07805 809526.

Patients are urged to know their numbers

Try to keep your cholesterol under control

Small changes now can bring benefits for the rest of your life