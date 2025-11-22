A West Norfolk wildlife centre is holding a festive fundraiser to help meet its care costs.

RSPCA East Winch Wildlife Centre has its fourth Christmas Market on Saturday, November 29 at the Gayton Road centre.

The organisers are hoping people will support the event and help raise vital funds for the wildlife in its care.

Previous events have raised thousands of pounds with hundreds of people visiting on the day.

The market will run from 9.30am to 3pm. Admission is free and there will be food, tea, coffee, cakes, plants, cold/hot food, arts, crafts, tombolas, raffles and lots more.

As the event is held in the centre’s education centre, there is also a chance of watching some of the seals in the outside rehabilitation pools being fed.

Centre manager Evangelos Achilleos said: “Our Christmas markets are now becoming an annual event and they are always such a brilliant fun day.

“Once again we have just some incredible local businesses attending and they offer such an amazing array of arts and craft - and not forgetting the delicious food and drinks.

“We look forward to seeing as many people as possible on the day and those who do attend will be doing their bit to help raise much-needed funds to help the scores of wild animals we are currently caring for at the centre.

“But for those who can’t make it, our shop is always open on Fridays and Saturdays 10am to 3:30pm.”

There is parking at the centre. To find out how you can help RSPCA East Winch care for its wild animals, see the centre’s Facebook or its Amazon wish list page