QUESTION 2

1. TRUE OR FALSE? All polar bears are left-handed.

2. WHO AM I? Taken back in 1955, can you name the famous brother and sister in the picture above?

3. ODD ONE OUT: Which one of these bands is the odd one out?

Bee Gees; Bros; Duran Duran; Oasis; Spandau Ballet; The Proclaimers.

4. REMEMBER WHEN? The following events all occurred in a year in living memory. Do you know the year?

▶ Princess Margaret, the Queen's younger sister, died

▶ Arsenal won their second double in five seasons after a 1–0 away win over defending champions Manchester United

▶ The Potters Bar rail crash in Hertfordshire killed seven people

▶ The band Girls Aloud was formed from the five female contestants who won the ITV talent show Popstars: The Rivals

5. WHAT'S COOKING: It is almost harvesting time for these famous English nuts - do you know their name?

QUESTION 5

6. QUESTION OF SPORT: Which city will host the 2028 Summer Olympics?

7. POPTEASER: Which group was going loco down in Acapulco?

8. WORDWISE: What do these three well-known Latin phrases mean?

▶ Status quo

▶ Carpe diem

▶ Veni, vidi, vici

9. WHO... is the Greek counterpart of the Roman god, Neptune?

10. WHAT… does the E stand for in food additive code numbers?

11. A... ROTAVATOR is defined as a machine with a rotating blade for breaking up the soil. But what is so unusual about this word?

12. WHICH… motorway links London and Southampton?

13. WHERE AM I? In which European country will you find this road sign?

QUESTION 13

ANSWERS: 1 False, both the paws are used equally; 2 As they were in 1955, Prince Charles and Princess Anne; 3 All the bands have brothers in them, apart from Duran Duran (Despite having three band members with the surname of Taylor); 4 2002; 5 Cobnuts (a variety of hazelnuts); 6 Los Angeles; 7 The Four Tops; 8 Status quo - the existing state of things, Carpe diem - seize the day, Veni, vidi, vici - I came, I saw, I conquered; 9 Poseidon; 10 European; 11 Rotavator can be spelt backwards and still spell the same word; 12 The M3; 13 Croatia.