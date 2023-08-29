Wilko is not yet out of the woods, a union has warned, as redundancies pause for administrators to consider bids.

Redundancies at Wilko, which has a branch in New Conduit Street in Lynn, will not be proceeding while administrators consider further bids, GMB Union has said.

The union met with administrators this morning (Tuesday) to discuss multiple bids that have been made for the discount retailer.

The Wilko store in King's Lynn

Andy Prendergast, GMB national secretary, said: “All redundancies at Wilko have been suspended while the administrator considers further bids.

“Whilst this is a positive development, Wilko is not out of the woods by any means and this is a time of incredible stress and worry for the 12,500 workers who face losing their jobs.”

The home and garden goods retailer went into administration earlier this month, putting thousands of jobs at risk across its 400 stores.

Two last-minute bids have already been received by administrators.