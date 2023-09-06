Administrators for Wilko have revealed the locations of 52 stores which will close after failing to secure a rescue deal for the whole business – and Lynn’s branch is not on the list.

PwC, which was appointed to oversee the insolvency last month, said it remains in talks with parties interested in buying the remaining parts of the business.

It comes a day after rival retailer B&M bought up to 51 other Wilko stores in a deal worth up to £13 million.

The Wilko store in King's Lynn

Administrators added on Wednesday that “it is possible that further store closures may regrettably be necessary”, depending on talks with remaining suitors.

It is understood that HMV owner Doug Putman is still in discussions with PwC over a possible deal to save a significant number of stores.

The raft of closures next week – which will include Great Yarmouth’s store on Thursday, September 14 – will lead to 1,016 redundancies, while the company has also announced hundreds of further job losses affecting warehouse and service centre staff.

Edward Williams, joint administrator, said: “In the absence of viable offers for the whole business, very sadly store closures and redundancies of team members from those stores are now necessary.

“The loss of these stores will be felt not only by the team members who served them with such dedication, including through the uncertainty of recent weeks, but also the communities which they have been a part of.”

The following Wilko shops will close on Tuesday September 12:

Acton, London

Aldershot, Hampshire

Barking, London

Bishop Auckland, County Durham

Bletchley, Milton Keynes

Brownhills, Walsall

Camberley, Surrey

Cardiff Bay Retail Park

Falmouth, Cornwall

Harpurhey, Manchester

Irvine, North Ayrshire

Liverpool Edge Lane

Llandudno, Wales

Lowestoft, Suffolk

Morley, Leeds

Nelson, Lancashire

Port Talbot, Wales

Putney, London

Stafford, Staffordshire

Tunbridge Wells, Kent

Wakefield, 121 Kirkgate

Weston-super-Mare, Somerset

Westwood Cross Retail Park, Broadstairs, Kent

Winsford, Cheshire

The following Wilko shops will close on Thursday September 14:

Ashford, Kent

Avonmeads, Bristol

Banbury, Oxfordshire

Barrow-in-Furness, Cumbria

Basildon, Essex

Belle Vale, Liverpool

Clydebank, Glasgow

Cortonwood, Barnsley

Dagenham, Essex

Dewsbury, West Yorkshire

Eccles, Greater Manchester

Folkestone, Kent

Great Yarmouth, Norfolk

Hammersmith, London

Huddersfield, West Yorkshire

Morriston, Swansea

New Malden, South-west London

North Shields, Tyne and Wear

Queen Street, Cardiff

Rhyl, Wales

Southampton West Quay

St Austell, Cornwall

Stockport, Greater Manchester

Truro, Cornwall

Uttoxeter, Staffordshire

Walsall

Woking, Surrey

The retailer’s Burnley store will also close on Thursday November 14, as part of a relocation.