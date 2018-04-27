Will it be Marnie and you?

This week’s pet in need of a new home is Marnie.

Staff at the West Norfolk RSPCA’s Eau Brink rehoming centre say: “Marnie is a beautiful Rottweiler-German Shepherd cross and is only 18 months old. She came to us from a home, due to a change in her previous owner’s circumstances.

“Marnie has a fantastic temperament. As she is still quite young, Marnie would like to have human company for most of the day.

“Marnie can be strong on the lead but walks much better on a harness. She is young and will need continuation of her basic training using a positive reward based method.

“She will need good long walks, and playtime in a large garden to keep her happy. She travels well in the car. Marnie is a big, cuddly girl and we are sure it won’t be long before she finds her forever home.”

If you are interested in rehoming Marnie, or any other animal at the centre, phone 01553 61889 or visit www.westnorfolkrspca.org.uk.