Will King's Lynn's Frankie and Benny's be closed as chain faced with uncertainty?

A Frankie and Benny's spokesperson has not confirmed whether the restaurant on Lynn's Hardwick Retail Park will be among the 90 to close throughout the country.

Restaurant Group announced yesterday that it would close up to 90 restaurants by the end of 2020.

The group has seen sales fall at many outlets.

Chiquito restaurants will also be affected but it is understood many of the closed restaurants will be converted into Wagamamas, another brand owned by the Restaurant Group.

A spokesperson for Restaurant Group said they were unable to disclose which restaurants will be closing when asked if the Lynn site will be affected.

A statement from the business said: "As we continue to adapt to a fiercely competitive casual dining sector, we will selectively be closing between 75 and 90 sites in our Leisure portfolio, (which primarily consists of the Frankie & Benny’s and Chiquito brands), over the next two years.

"A number of these sites will be converted into Wagamama restaurants and we will be updating on the plans for specific locations as soon as we can."

