With the Coronation of King Charles III taking place this Saturday, the Lynn News took to Lynn town centre on Tuesday to find out what residents think about it.

One big question is whether or not people will be taking the pledge of allegiance to the King, which states:

“I swear that I will pay true allegiance to Your Majesty, and to your heirs and successors according to law - so help me God.”

King Charles III will soon be coronated as successor to the throne

This pledge replaces the traditional homage of peers and in this Saturday’s service people are being encouraged to swear allegiance out loud to support the King.

It will promote an active inclusion of faiths other than Christianity and will involve leaders from differing denominations involved in the formal service.

There will be a variety of events happening in West Norfolk to celebrate the Coronation of King Charles III who automatically became King when the late Queen Elizabeth II died on Thursday, September, 8 last year.

HM the Queen and members of the Royal family attend St Mary Magdalene church on the Sandringham estate for a Christmas Day service December 2011

Anyone watching the ceremony can say the words aloud in a bid to create a “chorus of more than a million voices” across the world.

With the area’s close links to Sandringham, residents shared how they intend to mark the historic occasion and if they will be pledging their allegiance to the King.

Here is what they had to say:

Brian and Carol Rainbird from Downham, aged 81 and 78, said: “We are old school, we like the Royals and they bring money into the country.

Carol and Brian Rainbird from Downham Market, 78 and 81 respectively, like the Royals

“We love the Royals and will definitely be watching the Coronation but no parties.

“People moan about how much they cost but we forget about how much they bring in.”

Jessica Nelson and Tom Preston, both 30, from Wisbech, also had positive things to say about this weekend’s historic event.

Jessica Nelson, 30 and Tom Preston, 30 from Wisbech

Jessica said: “Our little boy loved all the stuff about the Queen's Platinum Jubilee and is really into the Royal family.

“I have no problem with the allegiance and it is nice if people will read it.

“King Charles will be good but how do you fill the role of your mum?

“It will be all eyes on him but he is more modern. I was a massive fan of the Queen but Charles seems nice.

“The Coronation will be bringing people together.

“There should be no divide about skin colour as everybody is different.

“I will definitely watch it on television and my son gets a day off from school. I say good luck to Charles.”

Tom added: “I will be at work so I won’t be watching but if it is on the radio in the factory I will listen.”

Amila Jayakadu, 40, from Sri Lanka

Amila Jayakadu, 40, from Sri Lanka, said: “People all over the world know about the Coronation and the King and Queen are a symbol for this country.

“People also need to continue with the traditions and sense of values in the future.

“The Royals have visited Sri Lanka, I can’t remember exactly when, and they are a symbol of this country and the Commonwealth.”

Pam, from Lynn said: “I am a Royalist and I do believe in it and that they do a bit of good for the country and tourism.”

Mary Daniels, 48 from Lynn

Mary Daniels, 48, from Lynn, said: “I will watch it obviously as it’s an excuse for a celebration.

“It is good that it is not just Christianity, though I do wish the Queen was here.”

Dr Mrs Nnenna Ani, 69 and Ndubuisi Ani, 72 are fans and followers of the Royal Family

Dr Nnenna Ani, 69, an academic in guidance and counselling, said: “I am a fan and a follower and pro Royals.

“I really admired the Queen but wish she handed over to Charles earlier so that she could tutor him and be the Queen Mother.”

Her husband, Ndubuisi Ani, 72, said: “We are Nigerian and Christian.

“Nigeria is a member of the Commonwealth and we would like to see a better form of Christianity.

“What we see now is a lot different and we don’t mind diversity. We will be watching the Coronation.”

Tony, 61 from Norwich, said: “The whole world will be watching so why miss it, it’s huge.

“It is good that it is multi-faith as the world changes and everything has to move with it.”

John and Anne Hicks from Lynn will be celebrating the Coronation along with John’s 80th birthday and their grandson’s birthday

John and Anne Hicks, from Lynn, said: “Up to now we have not been a lover of Charles as we always liked the Queen but we will watch it on television.”

John added: “This will be the third sovereign I will have seen on the throne as I was born in 1943.

“It may be traditional to recite the allegiance but we won’t.”

Anne said: “The children are all going to get a coin so that might be a talking point for our grandson who is 10. “

Coronation coins will be given to all primary school children in West Norfolk

Others had a contrasting view. Gina Bevins, from Lynn, said: “I am not a Royalist.

“There are people struggling with bills and everything.”

Terry, 79, from Swaffham agreed and said: “I am very much against all that.

“Millions can’t afford food and anywhere to live and they’ve got Sandringham.

“Life is not fair.”

Reporting by Jenny Beake and Rowan Groom