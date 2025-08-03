The search is on to find Britain’s most life-changing railway station in a promotion which last year saw Lynn’s station reach the final.

Nominations have opened for the World Cup of Stations 2025, hosted by Rail Delivery Group, and passengers who appreciate their stations have until August 22 to cast their votes.

In last year’s competition, Lynn’s buffet bar went head-to-head with the best but missed out on top spot to Maghull in Liverpool in a close call which saw West Norfolk supporters cast hundreds of votes.

Lynn's popular buffet bar which polled lots of votes in last year's World Cup of Stations - and just missed out on top spot. Pictures: Govia Thameslink Railway/Great Northern

Passengers are asked to nominate stations that have played a life-changing role in their communities or personal lives. This year’s competition forms part of Railway 200, the national programme marking 200 years since the birth of the modern railway.

The World Cup of Stations 2025 is a key highlight of the Railway 200 programme - a year-long celebration marking two centuries since the opening of the world’s first passenger railway in Britain.

Over the last 200 years, rail has reshaped how we live, work and connect - linking communities, powering economies, and enriching lives across the globe and the organisers have said this year’s competition “shines a light on the human stories behind that legacy, celebrating the moments and memories that make rail truly special”.

Alan Gajdzik at Country Line pictured in last year's competition. Pictures: Govia Thameslink Railway/Great Northern

This year’s theme will recognise the most life-changing station of the last 200 years, honouring the powerful stories behind the railway’s social and cultural impact - from moments of resilience and renewal to turning points that have shaped people’s lives.

Jacqueline Starr, executive chairperson and chief executive Officer of Rail Delivery Group, said: “The World Cup of Stations is celebrating the stations that have truly made a difference in people’s lives.

“As we mark 200 years of railway history, we want to hear the incredible stories behind the stations that continue to bring people and communities together.”

After the nomination period has closed a judging panel - made up of industry representatives, public figures and historians - will select 20 standout entries to go forward to a public vote in October.

Let’s hope our Lynn station gets your nomination.