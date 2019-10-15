This year sees a new award being bestowed at the Mayor’s Business Awards, organised by the Lynn News in association with West Norfolk Council.

This is King’s Lynn Champion and is specific to levy-paying businesses within the King’s Lynn BID area.

The BID Board will be looking for active involvement in the King’s Lynn town centre, evidence of support and/or trade for/with other businesses in the BID, as well as a demonstrable commitment to promoting Lynn Town Centre as a place to visit, shop, work, and do business.

Launch with sponsors of the Mayor's Business Awards at King's Lynn Corn Exchange,.LtoR, Sharron Marriott (Events and Sponsorship Co-ordinator Iliffe Media), Darren Arnold (Carter Accommodation), Borough Mayor Cllr Geoff Hipperson, Edward Jeffery (Brown & Co), Mark Leslie (Lynn News Editor), Jason Hall (Mapus-Smith & Lemmon LLP),.Vicky Etheridge (Discover King's Lynn (BID).. (16375104)

Vicky Etheridge, BID manager, said: “Discover King’s Lynn is the Business Improvement District for King’s Lynn Town Centre, our role, simply put is to promote the town and all that is has to offer.

“We decided to sponsor a new Mayor’s Business Award to shine a light on the great businesses that there are in the town, in particular to highlight the hidden extras that many of them offer, such as sponsoring events, getting involved in the community and supporting one another.

“It’s these additional things that not only make them a good business but also make our town a great place to visit, work, shop and do business.

“The award and the award process is a great PR opportunity not just for the winner and the nominees but for the rest of the town too, we’re really looking forward to seeing who comes forward and to having another opportunity to give King’s Lynn the “shout out” that it deserves.”

The award is one of 10 which will be presented duringthe ceremony and you can nominate the people and companies who you think deserve to be recognised now.

The other award categories, with their sponsors, are Mayor’s Business Award, sponsored by West Norfok Council, Small Business of the Year, sponsored by Mapus-Smith & Lemmon; Businessperson of the Year, sponsored by Brown and Co; Business Innovation, sponsored by MCP Solicitors; Apprentice/Trainee of the Year, sponsored by Carter Accommodation; Customer Care; Independent Retailer; Leisure and Tourism and Employee of the Year, sponsored by MARS.

When you’re ready to put forward your favourites, simply head to our dedicated website, www.mayorsbusinessawards.co.uk, to submit your nominations.

There, you will find all the details of the criteria for each category and the form through to submit entries.

Nominations close at 2pm on Friday, November 29, with entry packs due back by noon on Friday, November 29, and the winners will be chosen by judges.

The Mayor’s Business Awards 2020, a black tie gala dinner event, will be staged at the Lynn Corn Exchange on Friday, March 6.