Will Young leads star names as King's Lynn's Festival Too announces stellar 2022 line-up

A former Pop Idol, Britpop stars and a world famous DJ are among the headline acts as Lynn's biggest music event returns with a bang this summer.

Organisers of the town's Festival Too spectacular have today unveiled the line-up for the 2022 event – the first in three years.

And, 20 years on from the series that first made his name, Will Young tops this year's bill and will close the festival on Saturday, July 9.

Will Young (56716797)

Other big name acts appearing include Heather Small, Reef and Judge Jules, while there will also be plenty of local stars taking to the stage too.

Sponsors and supporters were given a sneak preview of the schedule for the festival, which costs more than £100,000 a year to stage, during a reception last night.

And the event's chairman, Abbie Panks, said: "After a two-year enforced break, we are delighted to be back for 2022 with a great line up of both local, and nationally recognised artists to enjoy.

Heather Small (56716881)

"It’s been a challenging time for all and we look forward to welcoming everyone back for three weekends of entertainment in King’s Lynn.

"Our thanks, as ever, go to all who have sponsored and donated to the event. With a significant rise in costs, we simply couldn’t do this without them."

The programme begins on King Staithe Square over the weekend of June 25 and 26.

The traditional Saturday night fireworks will be preceded by music from the Madness tribute act, One Step Beyond, while the Sunday line-up includes Carnaby Sound, Flat Land Kings, The Softtone Needles and The Summertime King’s.

Festival Too at The Tuesday Market Place.The Crowd. (56237038)

The music then moves to the Tuesday Market Place on Friday, July 1, for the first of two nights with a dance flavour.

The Friday line-up is headed by K Klass and also features Rozalla and Lindy Layton, before Judge Jules – who officials say attracted the most feedback of any act in the festival's history – returns to top the Saturday bill.

The Friday show will also be followed by the Back in the Day After Party at the Corn Exchange, for which early bird tickets are available now, priced £5.

Judge Jules (10358899)

Rapper and former I'm A Celebrity contestant Fleur East will also be on stage on the Saturday bill.

And the final weekend on July 8 and 9 is also packed with big names.

Rockers Reef, best known for the hit Place Your Hands, top the Friday night bill, which also features Tim Burgess, the lead singer of The Charlatans, Norfolk-based trio Indigo Shore plus Tom Lumley & The Brave Liaison.

Reef (56716810)

As well as Will Young, the Saturday show features M People singer Heather Small, Reno & Rome plus the Springwood High School band.

Donations to support the festival can be made online via https://festivaltoo.sumupstore.com.

Fleur East (56717074)

Tim Burgess (56716802)

Rozalla (56716806)

K Klass (56716824)