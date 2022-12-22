Lynn’s Vancouver Quarter has given £250 of vouchers to one lucky family just days before Christmas.

The town’s shopping centre asked children to post their Christmas Wishes to Santa and 10-year-old Willow Hill from Great Dunham was chosen as the winner.

She chose to have the £250 of vouchers split between Vancouver Quarter shops The Entertainer, TK Maxx and Claire’s.

Willow Hill. Photo: IAN BURT (61502268)

Willow said she was going to share the vouchers with family and her mum Naomi told us she is very proud of her daughter for writing such a beautiful letter.

The shopping centre encouraged children to include wishes for others, and requests for school and youth groups, donations to the Foodbank and Night Shelter were included.

More than 100 entries were posted to the festive post box hosted in The Place.

Willow Hill. Photo: IAN BURT (61502266)

Willow’s letter said:

“Dear Santa,

I want my Dad to get better so he can have a good life like me. He can’t do stuff like other people can and I wish my family and friends to be happy and have a good life”.

Vancouver Quarter’s centre manager Alistair Cox said: “It was so lovely to see all the incredibly thoughtful wishes sent in.

Willow Hill and mum Naomi. Photo: IAN BURT (61502264)

“This Christmas in particular is about doing what we can for others and helping our community as much as possible.

“Willow’s letter in particular was so thoughtful and kind, she is a very worthy winner”.

It’s hoped that some of the other wishes submitted for the competition will be granted in the new year.

Alongside the Christmas Wishes project, the Vancouver Quarter is doing what it can to support the local community this festive period.

They hosted a number of pop-up charity donation points including the Radio West Norfolk Toy Appeal, the NCT Clothes Bank and the Lynn Police cadets collecting for the Foodbank.