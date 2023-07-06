A car park in Lynn will be transformed into an AstroTurf centre court when the Wimbledon tennis finals are shown on a big screen next weekend.

West Norfolk Council is behind the plans for the Tuesday Market Place, which will mean visitors can watch the women’s and men’s finals on the screen on Saturday, 15 and Sunday, July 16.

They can do so while eating strawberries and cream, or even tennis ball macarons from Temper and Glaze.

Tuesday Market Place, Lynn

Meanwhile, Alive West Norfolk will offer free short tennis sessions and games.

There will be other food and drink to enjoy too, including Pimm’s from PM Bars.

If that wasn’t enough, there will be a couple of music sets on Saturday from DNA, a Lynn-based rock, blues, funk, pop and jazz band.

While on Sunday, local trio Vex will take to the stage at lunchtime.

Afterwards, at 2pm each day, it will be game, set, match and championship as the finals begin on the big screen for people to watch.

It will be an ace time with grand slam action and activity from 10am on Saturday and Sunday in the Tuesday Market Place.