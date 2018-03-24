Wimbotsham florists’ blooming donation to Downham Market care home

Residents at a care home in Downham did not go without on Mother’s Day thanks to the generosity of a florist shop owner in Wimbotsham.

When Tina Gedney, who owns West Norfolk Flowers, discovered she was still left with two bouquets on Mother’s Day afternoon, and thinking of her own grandmother who died some years ago, she decided to donate them to Downham Grange nursing home.

Tina said: “I used to be a carer and I thought if my nan was still alive and I was unable to visit her on Mother’s Day it would have been nice for her to receive some flowers.

“I just wanted to brighten the residents’ day and to bring them joy.”

Pictured is support worker Andrei Nemetti with one of the flower bouquets.

Photo: SUBMITTED.