Win a VIP package to see Cinderella panto in Hunstanton

Have we got some pantomime great prizes for you this week ... oh, yes, we have, as we offer you a VIP package to see Cinderella at Hunstanton.

The family show starts at the Princess Theatre on The Green tomorrow and runs until New Year’s Day.

Princess Theatre Cinderella Panto launch at Hunstanton Helen Farrell (Cinderella)

It stars Helen Farrell as Cinderella, Simon Hollosi as Prince Charming, Adam Tremlett as Dandini, Hanna Bird as the Fairy Godmother, Andy Eastwood as Buttons, Seren Whyte and Elise Whyte as the Ugly Sisters and Mervyn Francis as Baron Hardup.

We are offering a family ticket for four with a Limo pick up from the winner’s home., merchandise, ice-cream, meet and greet with the cast, a bottle of champagne for Mum & Dad and a return to your home by limo.

The winner will be able to come to the 2pm performance on Saturday, December 30.

All you have to do is tell us this:

Why would you like to come to see Cinderella?

To enter the competition just write on a postcard or sealed-down envelope and send to our new address of Lynn News, 17 Tuesday Market Place, King’s Lynn PE30 1JN.

Mark your entries ‘Cinderella competition’.

Or enter online via the email newsdesk@lynnnews.co.uk

Put ‘Cinderella competition’ in the subject line.

Please make sure you put a phone number you can be reached on with your entry.

The closing date for entries is noon on Monday, December 11. Usual Iliffe Media terms and conditions apply.

The first shows of the panto this weekend are both at 2pm. Next week are school performances and then next weekend there are 2pm and 6pm shows on Saturday and a 2pm matinee on Sunday.

The final week of the pantomime will see a number of midweek performances at 2pm and 7pm.

Tickets for Cinderella cost £16 for adults, £13 for children, £13 for concessions and family tickets for three cost £40 and for four (family tickets must include at least one child) £52.

Call the box office on 01485 532252 or go online to www.princesshunstanton.co.uk

Pictured right, Helen Farrell as Cinderella

mlnf17pm10138