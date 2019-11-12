Window at King's Lynn's St Nicholas' Chapel damaged by stone thrower

Volunteers at a historic Lynn chapel have been left dismayed by vandals throwing stones at a window.

The stones have caused a large hole to appear in the window on the west side of St Nicholas’ Chapel, in addition to further cracks to the glass.

John Martin, who has volunteered at the chapel for five years, said he was aware of damage on Wednesday night, before noticing further damage when he arrived at the church the following morning.

John Martin(21123590)

He suggested there may be a link to previous incidents of damage caused to the historic building earlier this year, apparently related to the use of the bells.

Mr Martin said: “It had been quiet for a couple of weeks but now there is a hole in the west window by the ringing table.

“Someone unknown has clearly thrown several of these shingle stones at the window.

“I assume it was the same person who put the graffiti on the door.

“It’s reasonable to object to the sound of bells as we have been ringing them more often than we said we would. But there are ways to make a complaint other than throwing stones.

“No-one has wandered in to the building itself to make a complaint.”

The police received a call from Mr Martin at 1.30pm on Thursday.

A spokeswoman for Norfolk Police said an officer was due to visit the site later that day, though no further information has been provided.

Speaking on Friday, Mr Martin said the chapel bells would be rung again during a Festival of Remembrance event at the weekend and there was an intention to continue ringing them once a month for practice. Peals will also be rang for ceremonial occasions.

The protest about the use of the chapel’s bells, which have been rung more frequently during renovation works at King’s Lynn Minster, initially erupted in February when graffiti including the words “No Bells” was daubed on one of the chapel’s doors. Further threats of damage were also made, including one in a call to the Lynn News office.

Managers of the Churches Conservation Trust, which oversees the running of the chapel, urged anyone with concerns about the use of the bells to contact them.