The Lynn News is delighted to announce the winner, second and third place in the cute kids, baby and toddler competition.

Launched in August, readers have placed their votes and the winner can be announced.

In first place is Madelyn Pullen from Thetford who will be two years old next March.

Madelyn Pullen is this year's winner of the Lynn News' cute kids competition

Her mum Karen said: “I am so pleased and really, really happy.”

In second place, as voted by readers is Nola Banham from Lynn, entered into the competition by her mum Sian Calton.

And in third place is Everly Palmer, daughter of Nadine, also from Lynn.

Nola Banham came in second place

The successful entrants will attend a presentation at Wilko in the town centre where they will receive canvas portraits of the photo submitted into the competition.

The first place prize of a 20x16 inch canvas portrait of Madelyn will be treasured by mum Karen who said: “I didn’t get any pictures when she was born as she had congenital heart defects and she spent a month in Great Ormond Street children’s hospital.

“She had a bit of a rough start really with two holes in her heart.

Everly Palmer took third place with her cheeky smile

“So this has made my day.

“This is lovely.”