Winner of the 2025 Little Stars competition revealed

The votes have been cast, the results have been counted and today we can reveal the winners of our 2025 Little Stars photo competition.

Last month, our photographer was at Matalan on Blackfriars Road in Lynn, taking pictures of your youngsters.

We then published the lovely pictures of all 50 children in the Lynn News and asked you to vote for your favourite.

Winner Evelyn Grimston

And you did... in your droves!

After all the votes were totted up, the overall winner was three-year-old Evelyn Grimston, from Marham.

Evelyn’s mum and dad Leanne Hazel and Daniel Grimston will receive a 20x16 inch canvas portrait of their little girl.

Runner-up Indie Rowe

On receiving the news, Leanne said: “That is amazing, I don't know what to say. She is full of energy and is such a bubbly girl.”

In second place was seven-month-old Indie Rowe, of St Germans, and her mum Danielle Rowe will receive a 16x12 portrait.

She said: “It is really exciting. Indie has a wild personality. She is amazing and crazy, and I love her to bits.”

And in third place was Oscar Rolfe, of Feltwell, who is 18-months-old.

Oscar Rolfe came third

Parents David and Laura will be presented with a 12x8 portrait. Laura said: “He loves to swim and he is always smiling and laughing. He is quite a funny little character.”

Parents will be contacted as soon as the portraits are ready so we can arrange to make a presentation of them and take a lovely group picture which will be featured in a future edition of the Lynn News.