More than 20 businesses took part in this year’s Lynn Christmas Window Competition, with six winners announced this week.

The annual event is run by Discover King’s Lynn to create a bit of festive cheer while shining a spotlight on the Christmas offers available across the town and recognising the hard work and creativity of our small businesses.

Winners this year are: Creativity – YMCA and Rose Garden Flowers; Time, effort and thought – Jaine’s Giftbox and Designs; Enticement/kerb appeal – Tipsy Teapot and Marriott’s Warehouse.

Discover King’s Lynn manager Vicky Etheridge with Lauren Kennedy of Marriott's Warehouse

Discover King’s Lynn manager Vicky Etheridge with Sacha Coleby of Designs

Discover King’s Lynn manager Vicky Etheridge with Claire Walker of The Tipsy Teapot

Businesses taking part ranged from hair salons to jewellers, restaurants and clothes retailers. This year Discover King’s Lynn, the town’s Business Improvement District, asked Katy Coe of Tribe Norfolk to lead the judging.

“Through Tribe Norfolk, Katy champions small and independent businesses across the county. She’s also really creative, so we thought she would be an ideal person to select the winners and share her experience with her wider audience,” said Discover King’s Lynn manager Vicky Etheridge.

“ It was an impossible task,” said Katy. “There could easily have been 10 winners, the creativity, time and effort put into all the window displays was incredible. Lynn is such a beautiful town, made all the more magical by the businesses who trade there. Each window is very different and reflects the interest and skills of the business owners and their teams.”

Discover King’s Lynn manager Vicky Etheridge with Charlie Metcalfe of Rose Garden Flowers

Discover King’s Lynn manager Vicky Etheridge with Donna Hewish of the YMCA shop

Discover King’s Lynn manager Vicky Etheridge with Jaine Button of Jaine's Giftbox

On winning, Charlie Metcalfe of Rose Garden Flowers said: “It means the world to me to have my hard work recognised. I run the shop on my own and it took me two full days to create the window. It’s great to have that effort recognised.”

The winners all receive a cash prize sponsored by Discover King’s Lynn to spend in the town centre.

All the window displays will be available to see throughout the festive period, and shoppers and visitors are encouraged to take a tour and choose their favourites. Those taking part in the competition will display a sticker in their window and a map and list of all participants is available on Discover King’s Lynn’s website, www.discoverkingslynn.com/news