Staff from across West Norfolk celebrated in style after scooping the top prizes at this year’s Mayor’s Business Awards.

Lynn’s Alive Corn Exchange played host to a glittering ceremony on Friday, with triumphant winners and runners-up all enjoying the black tie event.

Cllr Lesley Bambridge, the mayor of Lynn and West Norfolk, praised all nominees and thanked judges for making some tough decisions.

Winners celebrate at the end of the 2023 Mayor's Business Awards (Photos: Adam Fairbrother)

After a delicious three-course meal put on by Bank House, acclaimed journalist David Blackmore presented the awards themselves.

Lynn-based JD Cooling Systems was named the Mayor’s Business of the Year, while Hunstanton’s Promenade Leisure Company took the Small Business of the Year accolade.

Ikon Fashions, of Lynn’s Vancouver Quarter, is the newly crowned Independent Retailer of the Year, while the town’s GH Hair Design came out on top in the Customer Care category.

Winners were crowned in 11 different categories on Friday evening

Molly Todd, of Hunstanton-based SJP Solicitors, is the Apprentice/Trainee of the Year, with Lindsey Bavin named Employee of the Year for her hard work at True’s Yard Fisherfolk Museum in Lynn.

The Angel at Watlington took first prize in the Leisure and Tourism category, and Greenyard Frozen UK was named the Environmental Champion.

Bar and gin school WhataHoot was crowned the King’s Lynn Champion for 2023, and Lisa Staples of the Tipsy Teapot emerged victorious as the Businessperson of the Year.

Finally, staff at the Noise & Chance School of Dance were over the moon to win in the Business Innovation category.

Everybody enjoyed the black tie event

With awards handed out and celebrations well underway, Cllr Bambridge said: “This has been a fantastic event. I hope you’ve all enjoyed it.”

Runner-up businesses included The Bottom Drawer Bridal, The Norfolk Deli, PCL Ceramics, Inheritance Legal Services, Just4You Fitness, Mickram, Southgate Packaging, Just Essentials, Russen & Turner, East Coast Signs, Baytree Hilgay and Recipharm.