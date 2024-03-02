Staff from across West Norfolk celebrated in style after scooping the top prizes at this year’s Mayor’s Business Awards.

Lynn’s Alive Corn Exchange played host to a glittering ceremony on Friday, with triumphant winners and runners-up all enjoying the black-tie event.

Cllr Margaret Wilkinson, the mayor of Lynn and West Norfolk, praised all nominees and thanked judges for making some tough decisions.

All the winners from this year's Mayors Business Awards, pictured with West Norfolk Mayor Margaret Wilkinson. Picture: Ian Burt

After a three-course meal, former BBC Radio Lincolnshire and now-freelance presenter Melvyn Prior presented the awards, organised by the Lynn News and Iliffe Media and sponsored by The Borough Council of King's Lynn and West Norfolk.

Lynn-based Sealskinz was named the Mayor’s Business of the Year (sponsored by The Borough Council of King's Lynn and West Norfolk), while Lynnmoore Engineering, also based in Lynn, took home the Small Business of the Year accolade (sponsored by Mapus-Smith and Lemmon).

Tim Gibb, of The Crown Lodge Hotel in Outwell, is the newly crowned Businessperson of the Year (sponsored by Brown and Co), and Images Hair & Beauty won the King’s Lynn Champion award (sponsored by Discover King’s Lynn).

Walpole Highway-based Tamar Nurseries is the new Environmental Champion (sponsored by The Borough Council of King's Lynn and West Norfolk), with the Leisure and Tourism award (sponsored by Complete Commercial Finance) going to Eric’s Fish and Chips in Thornham.

Tyler Pease of The Angel Watlington took home the Employee of the Year award (sponsored by MARS UK), with Lynn’s Tipsy Teapot receiving the Customer Care trophy (sponsored by My House Online).

Jake Twite of Steele Media in Lynn won the Apprentice or Trainee of the Year accolade (sponsored by Greenyard Frozen), with Lynnmoore Engineering winning a second award in the Business Innovation category (sponsored by Metcalfe Copeman and Pettefar).

Cooper and Elms Limited, also based in Lynn, was crowned the Independent Retailer of the Year (sponsored by Complete Commercial Finance).

With awards handed out and celebrations well under way, Cllr Wilkinson said: “As mayor, I get to visit many businesses and organisations, and meet so many of the talented individuals who really are making a difference. I am proud to call West Norfolk my home, it really is a great place to live and work.”

Runner-up businesses and individuals included Crown Lodge Hotel, Downham Home and Garden Store, Steele Media, Ultimate One Limited, Jane Cole - Pole Perfect Fitness, Michael Stollery - Mickram Limited, Just Essentials, Rusty Krab Rum Shop, British Sugar, Mickram Ltd, Arbuckles, The Lord Nelson – Burnham Thorpe, Hannah Bates - Arbuckles, Helen Stafford - The Old Store, Snettisham, Free Your Body Therapy, Newson & Buck Estate Agents, Natalie Parker - GH Hair Design, Tom Owen - Just4You Fitness, Eric’s Fish and Chips and The Bottom Drawer Bridal.

- Full stories, photographs and interviews focusing on each winner will be published in next Friday’s Lynn News and online next week.