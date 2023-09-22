After hundreds of votes have been cast, the Lynn News is delighted to reveal the winners of our Cute Kids competition.

Launched last month, readers have had their say and the youngsters who have placed first, second and third can now be announced.

Dozens of parents and guardians took their children along to Wilko over a week in August to have their photos taken, before they appeared in the Lynn News for a readers’ vote – the results of which are as follows.

Ivy Hume in third place

Starting with third place, congratulations go to the family of Ivy Hume, from Tilney All Saints, who turns three-years-old in November and was entered into the competition by her mum Jemma Turner.

They will receive a 12x8 inch canvas portrait of Ivy.

Elliott Ward in second place

In second place is Elliott Ward from Lynn who turns two years old in December, and whose mum Hannah Horsnell entered him into the contest.

Their prize is a 16x12 inch canvas portrait of Elliott.

And in first place after being voted this year’s cutest kid is Isabel Hewitt from Southery, who will be one-year-old next month.

Isabel Hewitt in first place

Her mum Ellie was over the moon for Isabel. She said: “I feel really happy for her. She is such a bubbly and funny kid.

“I am really happy, and obviously I think she is the most beautiful girl and I'm glad that other people do as well.”

As she has won first place, the family will receive a prize of a 20x16 inch canvas portrait of Isabel.