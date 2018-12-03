Winter vomiting bug measures in place at The Queen Elizabeth Hospital

People with suspected Norovirus symptoms are being asked to stay away from The Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn as this could lead to outbreaks of the infection.

Infection prevention control measures are currently being reinforced on all wards to prevent spread.

The hospital has several areas restricted with patients displaying symptoms, which can pose a risk to other patients and staff.

Views of the Queen Elizabeth Hospital. Entrance to Accident and Emergency.

Simple precautionary measures have been sent out for visitors to help combat the virus including washing hands, refraining from food or drink, staying away from the hospital entirely if you have experienced symptoms in the last 72 hours and no more than two visitors per bed.

Symptoms of the virus include vomiting and diarrhoea, slight fever, headaches and stomach cramps.

Glynis Bennett, lead nurse for IP&C said: "People are asked to be vigilant and can help us to care for our patients by staying away if they are unwell or have been in contact with those that are unwell.

"We would also ask all visitors to our wards to report to the nurse in charge before going onto the wards.

"Please only visit if necessary and keep visitors to a maximum of two per bed. We thank you for your assistance in protecting our patients.”