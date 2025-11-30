A “wired” woman who headbutted a police officer during an argument with her neighbour is said to have “completely changed”.

Lorraine Pike, 43, of Estuary Close in North Lynn, appeared at the town’s magistrates’ court on Thursday, where she pleaded guilty to assaulting an emergency worker and abusive behaviour.

The defendant was outside her home on Monday, August 25, shouting at her neighbour, calling her a “sl*g”, a “fat b***h and a “grass”.

Lorraine Pike appeared at Lynn Magistrates' Court on Thursday

She went on to tell the woman: “I’m f***ing Lorraine, I’m watching you”.

The neighbour, who described Pike as “wired”, responded: “Stop f***ing throwing your t**s in my face.”

Police had received a number of calls from Pike at the time. However, she kept hanging up before engaging with the operator.

When officers arrived on the scene, Pike became emotional and resisted them.

The court heard she then headbutted one to the lip, causing an injury, and called them a “f***ing c**t”.

In mitigation, solicitor Damien Willatt told magistrates that Thursday this week was the first time he had met Pike, and he had been expecting to see someone who “looked as though they were in drink”.

“That was not the case at all,” he said.

“This lady seems to be completely changed.”

At the time of the offence, Pike was subject to a community order which has now expired - and with a number of previous offences for assault, she was facing a prison sentence.

Mr Willatt said she has had issues with alcohol in the past, but has now been sober for more than two months as she realised it was “going to kill her”.

“I ask you not to send her into custody. I think the consequences would be dire,” he said.

Magistrates decided to impose a fresh 12-month community order, through which Pike will be subject to 90 days of alcohol monitoring and will need to complete eight rehabilitation activity days.

Sh will also have to pay £100 in compensation to the police officer, a victim surcharge of £114 and £55 in court costs.

