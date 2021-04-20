Witness plea following police pursuit of Range Rover through King's Lynn

A driver who was pursued by police through Lynn earlier this month remains at large, police say.

Officers have today appealed for dashcam footage or any other information about the incident, which happened between 5.30pm and 6.30pm on Wednesday, April 7.

A Norfolk Police statement this morning said a black Range Rover failed to stop for officers and made off at speed towards Bagge Road in Gaywood, where it finally came to a halt.

Police in attendance after a Road Traffic Incident in King's Lynn..Police officer in Bagge Road Gaywood. (45943184)

During the chase, there were three collisions with vehicles in Vancouver Avenue, Goodwins Road and Tennyson Road.

The statement added: "The vehicle was later located at Bagge Road and the driver is still outstanding."

Anyone who saw the pursuit, has dashcam footage, or any other information, is asked to contact PC Leah Dennis via the non-emergency 101 number, quoting incident reference 299 of April 7.