Witnesses sought after blaze at Fakenham office complex

A council office in Fakenham has been forced to close following a suspected arson attack at the premises this morning.

Four fire crews were called to the Fakenham Connect building in Oak Street after a blaze broke out at around 7.45am.

The building contains offices of both North Norfolk District Council and JobCentre Plus (JCP), as well as Fakenham Town Council and the town’s registration office.

In a post on its Twitter account, the district council said its office would remain closed for the rest of the week because of the incident.

Meanwhile, the JCP office was closed because of water damage.

People hoping to use its facilities were advised to contact the Dereham branch instead.

Anyone who may have seen any suspicious activity around the site is asked to contact PC Susie Crowe, of Fakenham police, via the non-emergency 101 number.